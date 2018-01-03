SCANA announces sale to Dominion Energy months after nuclear project’s failure

A Virginia-based energy company plans to buy the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas, months after the utility wrote off billions by closing down a nuclear construction project.

Dominion Energy would acquire SCANA in a stock-for-stock merger, both companies revealed Wednesday. The $14.6 billion deal would need to be approved by shareholders and state and federal regulators.

“Dominion Energy is a strong, well-regarded company in the utility industry and its commitment to customers and communities aligns well with our values,” SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison said in a statement. “Joining with Dominion Energy strengthens our company and provides resources that will enable us to once again focus on our core operations and best serve our customers.”

As part of the deal, Dominion would pay $1.3 billion within three months for customer rebates, coming out to roughly $1,000 for the average residential electric ratepayer. However, the deal hinges on Dominion still being able to charge most of the current higher rates SCE&G was using to pay for the project’s construction. Dominion would only seek a five percent rate reduction ($7 per month out of the $27 SCE&G is currently charging).

Gov. Henry McMaster called the deal “progress,” but reiterated his support for selling off SCE&G’s partner in the project state-owned Santee Cooper. “Under the proposed agreement between SCANA and Dominion Energy, SCE&G ratepayers will get most of the money back they paid for the nuclear reactors and will no longer face paying billions for this nuclear collapse. But this doesn’t resolve the issue,” he said in a statement. “Over 700,000 electric cooperative customers face the prospect of having their power bills sky rocket for decades to pay off Santee Cooper’s $4 billion in debt from this. The only way to resolve this travesty is to sell Santee Cooper. There is more work to be done, but today, we are headed in the right direction.”