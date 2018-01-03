South Carolina agencies watching storm’s aftermath

Meteorologists have confirmed Wednesday’s snowfall was one of the highest on record for the Lowcountry.

The National Weather Service said more than 5 inches fell at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday, the most at the site since a record 6 inches in 1989.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) was active during the winter storm and said Wednesday afternoon it will continue to watch the situation.

Director Kim Stenson told reporters the agency is ready to assist any county that may need their help. “When they run out of resources, that’s where we step in with state agencies,” he said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the only agency to request help was Jasper County.

Gov. Henry McMaster said caution still needs to be used on the roads even after the storm since cold temperatures will keep ice around. “If you’re driving, remember there could be ice on the road and rain and snow will freeze.”

Forecasters say the temperature will stay below freezing again Wednesday and hover in the same range for Thursday and Friday nights, as well.

Most of the heaviest snow was confined to the coastal region of the state, and road conditions are expected to remain poor for another day. Snow accumulation levels decreased further inland, although measurable amounts were also on the ground as far west as Orangeburg, Sumter and Cheraw.