Wilson: SC residents seeing benefits of tax reform already

Correction: An earlier report on the press conference said Wilson’s Democratic challenger Annabelle Robertson was present and coughed loudly while Wilson answered reporter’s questions. Both campaigns now say the woman coughing was a supporter who was with Robertson, but not Robertson herself. SC Radio Network apologizes for the serious error

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson says South Carolina’s residents are starting to see benefits of the tax reform act passed last month.

“The tax bill has the consequence that I thought,” he said. “People are getting pay increases, new jobs. Every day I hear of something new. Yesterday I was reading — this week — I was pleased about AFLAC, people should know we have hundreds of people who work here for AFLAC. They’re getting a pay increase.”

Wilson said he expects to be invited to announcements from South Carolina companies who will put savings from corporate tax cuts into raises or bonuses for employees.

“We have smaller businesses, I was with Bill Mooneyhan with Mooneyhan’s Auto Service. He’s adding jobs because of the tax law,” Wilson said. “The tax law is being fulfilled as I thought it would: creating jobs, creating opportunities for the American people.”

Wilson also mentioned the growth and economic development in South Carolina, some due to foreign investment from companies such as Michelin, Bridgestone and BMW.

“I hear from people about jobs and economic development and I’m thrilled that the communities that I represent, we see the benefits of foreign direct investment,” he said. “It’s amazing opportunities that we have in our state.”

Wilson also said the recent announcement of the merger between SCE&G and Dominion Energy would be good for South Carolina ratepayers.

“This is a company that has been very responsible,” he said of Dominion Energy. “Additionally, I’m very grateful that they are recognizing that the ratepayers, which includes virtually everybody in this room, is going to get a benefit of $1,000 or whatever they’ve paid, they actually will be benefiting directly . . . I just see this, as what I see and what I’ve read, as so positive for the people of South Carolina.”

Among Wilson’s other legislative priorities for 2018, Wilson wants to use his role on the Armed Services Committee to end sequestration for the military.

“It’s catastrophic,” he said of sequestration. “It has really limited what President Trump has done to try to restore our military. Sequestration provides for an indeterminate amount of funding and the consequence is that it actually adds to the cost. . . It has a real effect here at Fort Jackson. It has a real effect at Shaw Air Force Base, and Fort Gordon, next to the district that I represent. And that is what we can’t have, multi-year contracting.”