Dominion/SCANA deal could hinge on whether customers continue to pay for failed nuke project

Legislators are hesitant to support a deal to sell South Carolina Electric & Gas’s parent to a Virginia energy company, worried the merger announced Wednesday would still mean high power bills to pay off a failed nuclear project.

Dominion Energy announced a $14.6 billion deal to buy SCANA, but said the agreement hinged on regulators approving the merger with certain conditions. Dominion CEO Tom Farrell said his company is willing to work with the state Public Service Commission to meet conditions, but the agreement allows Dominion to pull out if regulators or lawmakers demanded “significant changes to the economics of the deal.”

“Termination provisions in the merger agreement protect Dominion Energy against any adverse regulatory or legislative developments,” Farrell told investors in a conference call shortly after the merger was announced.

At the heart of the issue is the 2007 Base Load Review Act (BLRA) that legislators passed to help make construction more feasible at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station. The law allows SCANA to continue charging ratepayers for the project to pay back investors with 10 percent profit, despite work ending in July. Farrell said the law would need to stay unchanged for Dominion to take on SCANA’s roughly $6.7 billion debt.

“There are pieces of it that will be very important to stay in place, or in very similar condition, to ensure that portions of the transaction are allowed to go forward as they’ve been agreed to,” he said.

House and Senate leaders have vowed to change the law, while the state Attorney General’s Office has previously speculated the BLRA may be unconstitutional.

“The big issue for me is that I don’t know how you ask people to continue paying for something that they’re never going to get,” State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told South Carolina Radio Network. Massey chaired a Senate panel which investigated the ill-fated V.C. Summer project.

Dominion has tried to lessen the impact on customers by offering a $1.3 billion refund to SCE&G’s more than 700,000 customers whose higher rates paid for construction. The refund is equivalent to the amount of ratepayer money which funded construction. That would divide out to roughly $1,000 for an average residential customer. Farrell said the amounts would vary depending on how much and for how long a particular customer paid into the project via their bills.

The company also proposed lowering rates by at least five percent (roughly $7 for a typical home) going forward to adjust for savings from the deal and federal tax cuts signed into law last year. Those rates would gradually decline while the project was paid off over the next 20 years. Farrell said the $20 per bill going towards financing would still be less than the 50 years SCE&G initially sought from regulators in August before withdrawing the plan.

However, there was still a strong backlash against the plan. “Could someone please tell me what part of ‘customers shouldn’t continue paying for this failed project’ is hard to understand?” State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews tweeted. Ott co-chairs a House panel which looked into the V.C. Summer project.

“The take-it-or-leave-it deal falls far short of protecting ratepayers from absorbing the costs of the nuclear fiasco, while replacing the unneeded nuclear plant with unnecessary natural gas capacity instead of cheaper and cleaner energy alternatives,” the group Friends of the Earth said in a statement. The organization has been critical of nuclear construction at the site since it began.

A spokesman with the state Office of Regulatory Staff, which is tasked with representing consumer and utility interests before the Public Service Commission, said his agency will review the deal. However, he would not comment further on any conditions that would need to be met.

Dominion and SCANA will need to get approval from the Public Service Commission and federal anti-monopoly regulators before making the merger official.