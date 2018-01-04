Governor McMaster activates SC National Guard to help with storm recovery

Governor Henry McMaster has deployed the South Carolina National Guard to help with recovery from the winter storm this week.

McMaster authorized guardsmen to be placed on active duty for recovery efforts in the areas of the state affected by the winter storm.

The National Guard will be sending resources to help the Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation’s efforts along the Interstate 95 corridor, which received a coating of ice Wednesday before several inches of snow. The ice has led to multiple crashes and disabled vehicles, snarling traffic to a crawl and even closing the interstate at times.

“There are South Carolinians in need right now, and as always, the National Guard is ready, willing, and able to answer the call of duty and help the brave men and women at the Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation working to provide aid,” McMaster posted via Twitter.

So far about 20 guardsmen with Vehicle Recovery Teams have been called for duty to help in the counties most impacted by snow and ice. The storm caused many of the roads in counties along Interstate 95 and eastward to be closed because of icy conditions. The Department of Transportation continues to work on clearing road surfaces. Interstate 26 from Orangeburg County to Charleston also was the site of dozens of crashes Wednesday.

Two people have been reported killed crashes due to icy road conditions. One driver died after his truck slid off the road on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an SUC passenger died Thursday after the vehicle spun into the median and struck trees.

Emergency officials encouraged people in the counties affected by the Wednesday storm to stay off the roads Thursday. The Department of Transportation says roads are expected to become icy again as temperatures drop below freezing again overnight into Friday morning.

The National Guard says it’s ready to deploy other resources if needed.