Red Cross of SC continues to help people in winter storm

The American Red Cross has shelters open to help people who need a warm place after the winter storm Wednesday.

Disaster volunteers helped set up and service several shelters opened throughout the eastern counties of South Carolina hit by the winter storm. About three-dozen people spent the night at a shelter at the Charleston Area Convention Center, about 86 people stayed at the shelter at Hardeeville-Ridgeland High School and a handful of people used the shelter opened at Beaufort Elementary School.

The Red Cross also opened a shelter at the Orangeburg City Gym, which will open again Thursday evening, and helped service shelters in Colleton and Williamsburg counties.

“Our disaster volunteers are in full mode helping people escape from the cold weather. We have several shelters that are still open throughout the state. Really, they’re to be an escape from the cold. Folks who need it are welcome to come to the shelters,” said Cuthbert Langley with the Red Cross of South Carolina.

“We’re going to continue to work with our government partners to make sure the weather-related needs in South Carolina are met,” he said. “We stay in contact with emergency management. So if they needed our help in any way, whether it’s providing volunteers or providing material support, we’ll work with them to get shelters open.”

Langley says people can check the Red Cross of South Carolina’s social media pages or website for shelter information.

According to Charleston County, here is a list of warming shelters open Thursday in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties:

o Charleston County Sheriff’s Office work camp located at 3841 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, SC

o Aldersgate United Methodist Church located at 1444 Remount Rd., North Charleston

o Ridge Baptist Church of Summerville, located at 2168 Ridge Church Road

o Community Resource Center in Summerville daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, 116 West 2nd North Street.