South Carolina House panel to recommend plans to curb opioid epidemic

A South Carolina House panel will recommend new legislation it hopes will curb the opioid epidemic across the state.

According to The Post and Courier, the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee released proposals Wednesday which suggested a long list of recommendations on how to combat the public health emergency.

Some of the plans include increasing the number of addiction counselors at hospitals and allowing agencies to add medications to the state’s list of addictive drugs without needing the legislature’s approval.

The panel also introduced several pieces of legislation that will seek to reduce the toll that heroin and prescription pain pills are taking on the state.

The epidemic killed at least 616 South Carolina residents in 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.