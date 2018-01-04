Icy conditions blamed for road death in Kershaw County

South Carolina emergency officials warn residents waking up the morning after a big snowstorm along the coast that the danger is not over.

“The snow may be over, the storm might have passed but there’s still a lot of ice on the roads,” state Emergency Management Division spokesman Derrec Becker said Thursday. “It has not gotten very warm. Everything that could potentially melt today will freeze tomorrow.”

The state Department of Transportation reports roads in the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and Pee Dee remain covered with snow and ice after the temperature stayed below freezing overnight. The department recommends drivers in those areas avoid travel Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kershaw County officials announced the first death in South Carolina blamed on the winter storm. The county coroner’s office said Arther Cumbie, Jr. died from blunt force trauma and massive head injuries after his car crashed on Interstate 20 Wednesday east of Camden. Witnesses said Cumbie’s truck was not speeding when it slid off the roadway and crashed. He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

“The main concern right now is the roads,” Becker said. “Major interstates along the coast such I-95, U.S. 17, have a lot of ice. It’s still very treacherous. We’re asking people, if they’re in a coastal county, to stay off the roads, stay home and stay safe.”

Crews are continuing with snow removal and de-icing procedures in those areas.

And with temperatures remaining below or at freezing, Becker said the road conditions will not improve much over the next few days.

“The roads will still be very treacherous for a couple of days. We ask people to continue to monitor local weather reports, stay up to speed on the traffic conditions and road conditions via the SCEMD website at scemd.org and the SCDOT’s website at scdot.org.”

The storm first dropped freezing rain and ice, then coated the counties in eastern South Carolina with snow. The National Weather Service in Charleston recorded 5.3 inches of snowfall at the airport Wednesday.

Becker said 23 counties had offices closed or delayed opening Thursday, and about 1500 power outages were reported statewide. Schools throughout the coastal counties were closed. Some bridges in the Lowcountry are closed due to icy conditions.

The American Red Cross opened several shelters for people who don’t have heat. About three-dozen people spent the night at the Charleston Area Convention Center. About 86 people spent the night at Hardeeville-Ridgeland High School and the Beaufort Elementary School housed five people.

The Red Cross is supporting three other shelters (two in Colleton County, one in Williamsburg County) by providing cots and blankets. 81 people used those shelters overnight. The shelter at the Orangeburg City Gym will close during the day and reopen Thursday evening.

Becker said with the continued cold conditions, people should take advantage of these services if they don’t have heat.

“Stay home, stay warm and stay safe,” he said. “This is not a situation where you try to weather this type of storm. If you don’t have heat, reach out to either SCEMD or your local emergency management office and we will find some place where you can stay warm.”

In Sumter, police appealed to residents to stay off the roads using social media Thursday. The police department posted this video on its Facebook page with an officer showing the condition of the roads.