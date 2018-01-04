Storm has passed, but roads dangerous says SCEMD

As people in South Carolina wake up the morning after the big snowstorm on the coast, emergency officials warn residents that the danger is not over.

“The snow may be over, the storm might have passed but there’s still a lot of ice on the roads,” said Derrec Becker with SCEMD Thursday morning. “It has not gotten very warm. Everything that could potentially melt today will freeze tomorrow.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports roads in the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and Pee Dee remain covered with snow and ice and the department recommends people in those areas avoid travel Thursday.

“The main concern right now is the roads,” Becker said. “Major interstates along the coast such I-95, U.S. 17, a lot of ice, still very treacherous. We’re asking people if they’re in a coastal county to stay off the roads, stay home and stay safe.”

Crews are continuing with snow removal and de-icing procedures in those areas.

And with temperatures remaining below or at freezing, Becker said the road conditions won’t improve much over the next few days.

“The roads will still be very treacherous for a couple of days. We ask people to continue to monitor local weather reports, stay up to speed on the traffic conditions and road conditions via the SCEMD website at scemd.org and the SCDOT’s website at scdot.org.”

The storm first dropped freezing rain and ice, then coated the counties in eastern South Carolina with snow.

Becker said 23 counties had offices closed or delayed opening Thursday, and about 1500 power outages were reported statewide. Schools throughout the coastal counties were closed. Some bridges in the Lowcountry are closed due to icy conditions.

The American Red Cross opened several shelters for people who don’t have heat. About three-dozen people spent the night at the Charleston Area Convention Center. About 86 people spent the night at Hardeeville-Ridgeland High School and the Beaufort Elementary School housed five people.

The Red Cross is supporting three other shelters (two in Colleton County, one in Williamsburg County) by providing cots and blankets. 81 people used those shelters overnight. The shelter at the Orangeburg City Gym will close during the day and reopen Thursday evening.

Becker said with the continued cold conditions, people should take advantage of these services if they don’t have heat.

“Stay home, stay warm and stay safe,” he said. “This is not a situation where you try to weather this type of storm. If you don’t have heat, reach out to either SCEMD or your local emergency management office and we will find some place where you can stay warm.”