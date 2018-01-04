University of South Carolina climatologist says this week’s weather one time events

This week’s cold is unusual for South Carolina according to a University of South Carolina climatologist.

Cary Mock told South Carolina Radio Network that it’s been a while since the state has seen such low temperatures. “It could be one of the coldest months we’ve had for quite some decades, it’s potentially that way.”

He said it was however a lot of snow in Charleston. “In terms of Charleston it’s extremely significant because they rarely get anything above four inches. I think downtown Charleston was officially was 5.5 and a little higher around the suburbs.”

Mock said this week’s weather was most likely one time occurrences. “It’s tough to attribute just that single event to climate change.”

The coast saw the most snow, but the cold gripped much of the state.