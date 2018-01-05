Charges filed against man shot by park ranger in November

State police have filed charges against a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at a state park, then attacking a deputy in an incident that led a South Carolina park ranger to shoot and injure him.

The State Law Enforcement Division announced charges Friday against 47-year-old Robert Stills of Batesburg. A release said Stills was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle at Hickory Knob State Resort Park and second-degree assault and battery for attacking a McCormick County deputy after his arrest.

SLED had given very little information about the November 30 incident that involved a park ranger shooting Stills. Even Friday’s release does not mention the shooting. The agency had not identified Stills until now, but an incident report from the Department of Parks, Recreation (PRT) and Tourism confirmed he was the man involved.

An affidavit said the ranger confronted Stills after he caught the suspect inside a vehicle. The report said Stills began throwing items out of the vehicle onto the ground. The warrant does not give any more information about the standoff or the ranger’s actions. The PRT report said the ranger fired after Stills “charged” at him, but Friday’s warrant does not mention what happened.

A second affidavit said Stills later struck a McCormick County deputy in the face after he was taken into custody. Both Stills and the deputy were taken to a hospital.

Stills now faces a total of 8 years in prison, if convicted.