As SCDOT wraps up one storm cleanup, crews get ready for possibility of freezing rain

As crews the South Carolina Department of Transportation finish clearing roads of snow and ice on one end of the state, crews in the other end of the state are getting ready for the possibility of freezing rain Sunday night.

“We are going through the normal process of pre-treating the interstates and pretreating bridges in those areas,” said Pete Poore with SCDOT.

Poore said crews will be pretreating Interstate 26 from Newberry westward and Interstate 85 between Oconee and Cherokee Counties over the weekend.

“We will have crews out there and you will see them on interstate highways and bridge overpasses at various times during the weekend,” he said.

Poore said the forecast for Sunday night’s precipitation could work in their favor.

“The temperatures on Monday are supposed to be in the 40’s and start climbing. So Mother Nature is helping us out with that one.”

The SCDOT is starting to wind down its response to cleaning up roads from the winter storm that hit eastern South Carolina Wednesday. Crews are still checking roads for ice patches, but traffic is free-flowing again on I-95 and I-26.

“There will probably be some refreezing and we’ll have crews available to take care of that in the coastal areas,” Poore said. “The crews are starting to work the smaller secondary roads and we hope to have those cleared and ice patches take care of. The goal is to be completely done clearing roads by the end of the day Saturday.”

Poore reminds drivers to use caution near DOT plows and trucks with salt spreaders.

“Please, please slow down,” he said. “Those trucks don’t move at 70 miles per hour. They’re moving much slower.”

According to SCDOT, 633 department employees worked on 275 snow removal equipment in response to Wednesday’s storm.