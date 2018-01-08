Former Richland County legislator passes away

Former State Rep. Joe Ellis Brown, D-Hopkins, passed away on Sunday at 84 years old.

The former high school principal and Midlands legislator had served in the South Carolina House for 22 years. He led the Legislative Black Caucus and the House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee during his time there.

Brown played football at Allen University and earned his Master’s degree at South Carolina State University in 1961. He worked for Hopkins High School in 1957 and remained in the district until his retirement 30 years later as junior high principal. He entered politics shortly after leaving the education sector.

He first won election to House District 73 in 1984 and continued to represent southeast Richland County until leaving the HOuse in 2006. He was limited by his role as a member of the minority for most of his time in the House. However, he did sponsor several bills which ultimately became law that helped modernize nursing licenses and child health screening requirements in South Carolina.

Brown led the MMM Committee, which is responsible for health, military and local government issues, for his last 12 years in office.

He was two months shy of 62 years marriage to his wife Dorothy. The pair had four children together. He was also a deacon and church auditor with St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.