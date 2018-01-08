Gov. McMaster wants tax cut for retired veterans, first responders

Gov. Henry McMaster haa announced a series of tax cut proposals he will push this year for retired veterans and first responders.

“They will have their state income tax exempt from what they are receiving from their pension,” McMaster said at a press conference in Lexington Friday announcing the proposal.

The governor’s plan woukd expand a 2016 state law that phases in tax breaks for retired military personnel up to $17,500 annually for veterans under 65 and up to $30,000 for older veterans over five years. McMaster’s plan would exempt all of their pension pay.

McMaster said he hopes it will encourage younger people to get into the fields. “Those young people who are interested in these services to take a good look because we need strong men and women in these services,”

It would require approval from the state legislature.