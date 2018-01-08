Greenville attorney announces he’s running for SC Attorney General

A Greenville attorney announced Monday he wlll seek the Republican nomination for South Carolina Attorney General.

William Herlong announced he will challenge current Attorney General Alan Wilson, saying in a Statehouse press conference that “the good old boy network isn’t good at all.”

Herlong is the second Republican to run against Wilson in the GOP primary. State Rep. Todd Atwater has also announced he is seeking the office.

The 59-year-old Herlong said the current Statehouse corruption investigation motivated him to run. Wilson turned over the investigation to First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe in 2014, but publicly criticized Pascoe’s tactics as the solicitor moved to investigate Wilson’s political consultant Richard Quinn. Quinn eventually pleaded guilty for failure to register as a lobbyist.

“If our state government is to function properly, honestly and fairly, we must have an attorney general who is honest and trustworthy, who is independent and not beholden to anyone,” he said. “We must have an Attorney General who is dead-level serious about challenging the status quo and prosecuting malfeasance regardless of title or influence. Regardless of who is at risk.”

Herlong made the announcement Monday in the Statehouse lobby flanked by his wife and two of his four adult children. The Saluda native said he has been practicing law for 32 years and describes himself as a “conservative Republican.”

He said his first priority would be to aggressively investigate and pursue charges against corruption in state government.

“Career politicians who use their office for personal enrichment, who take advantage of their positions, who profit at the expense of the people, I believe that politicians like that are leeches,” he said.

Herlong said he would take politics out of the Attorney General’s office.

“Politics will get parked at the door,” he said. “I am not interested in it and I will not allow it to contaminate the critical work that the AG’s office must do.”

Herlong said he would also help craft comprehensive ethics reform legislation.