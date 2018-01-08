Offshore drilling may be issue this legislative session in SC

As the South Carolina legislature resumes its session Tuesdsy, last week’s announcement by the Trump administration to allow exploration for oil and natural gas off the Atlantic coast continues to make waves on the chamber’s potential agenda.

State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, worked on the Off Shore Drilling Ad-Hoc Committee formed by House Speaker Jay Lucas to study offshore drilling and testing.

“Because of the work that I put in to learn as much about the process as I can, and going into it with an open mind, certainly trying to look at what would be best for our state, I am of the opinion now that it would not be a good thing,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.. “It may make sense in some places in our country, but I certainly don’t think it makes sense for our state, with our reliance on tourism and the natural resources that we have along our coast.”

Last Wednesday the Department of the Interior announced it would allow gas and oil companies to explore the possible existence of gas and oil fields in the Atlantic Ocean off the U.S. coast. “Because I am of the opinion that the acquisition and the harvesting of the oil and the natural gas wouldn’t be good, I certainly can’t see with any understanding why we would want to actually do exploration and seismic testing to find out what is there,” Ott said.

Supporters of offshore drilling say it will grow the nation’s stores of energy resources and provide economic opportunity. Opponents are concerned about quality of life and environmental impacts along the coast.

“It will certainly demand a lot of attention during the legislative year,” Ott said. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to lead on the issue and to take a stance on the issue and to thoroughly vet it and debate it and let all the sides say what they want to say but at the end of the day I do think we need to take a position.”