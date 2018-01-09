Chamber encouraging lawmakers to address taxes, workforce and opioid crisis is session

As legislators return to the Statehouse to resume a two-year session Tuesday, a group representing South Carolina’s businesses wants action on taxes, workforce, and the opioid crisis.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce announced its “Competitiveness Agenda” on Monday, a list of the organization’s legislative priorities..

The first issue they’d like the General Assembly to address is income tax relief.

“South Carolina’s income tax rate is the highest in the Southeast,” Chamber CEO Ted Pitts said. “It taxes workers’ income above $14,000 at 7 percent, which is higher than every other state in the Southeast. We would like South Carolina to be competitive for workers and lower that income tax rate.”

Pitts said states like Tennessee and Florida have no state income taxes and other states are at 5 percent.

The Chamber of Commerce also would like lawmakers to considering lower property tax rates for businesses, as they previously did for residential property owners.

“Property taxes have continued to rise and the burdens have been shifted onto the business community and it’s making it far more difficult for small businesses to be successful,” Pitts said. “So we’re asking the General Assembly to provide some relief to businesses as well, like they’ve done for homeowners.”

Another issue the chamber would like addressed is workforce development. Pitts said 25 percent of the state’s workers will retire within the next decade. The state is luring in employers but lacks the skilled workers needed.

“We continue to have success under Secretary (of Commerce Bobby) Hitt, (former) Governor (Nikki) Haley, and now Governor McMaster in recruiting jobs to South Carolina and we need a skilled workforce to fill those jobs,” Pitts said.

The Chamber is asking state legislators to expand the apprentice program, workforce integration for ex-offenders and provide for skills development programs.

Pitts said the national opioid crisis is affecting businesses in South Carolina, too.

“It’s become an issue that affects the workforce,” he said. “Either directly with the employee or the employee’s family, but we need to find treatment. We need to understand that these are diseases and they need to be treated.”

Click here for a link to the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce legislative priorities.