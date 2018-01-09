On first day of session, Senators discusses proposed SCE&G-Dominion Energy merger

As Senators gathered for the first day of the legislative session, the major issue discussed was the announcement last week of the proposed merger of SCE&G and Dominion Energy.

Since SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced in July they were abandoning construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear reactors in Fairfield County, a special committee has been working on legislation to protect the ratepayers from continuing to pay for construction on a project that will produce no benefit to them.

Last week SCE&G and Dominion Energy announced plans to merge. The proposal includes a refund which amounts to about $1,000 to the average customer, however they would continue to be billed for construction of the unfinished project.

“Telling customers that they’re going to get a $1,000 refund and have their bills lowered is pretty appealing,” Senator Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told the chamber. “And if you don’t know what all is behind it that’s a very appealing offer. But I promise you there’s a lot more to it than that.”

Massey encouraged his fellow Senators to gather all the information before making their decisions.

“This is going to be a hugely lobbied effort,” he said. “There are a lot of lobbyists that are going to be involved in this. You’re going to get a lot of information about it. My request is that you not make a decision on anything until you’ve had the opportunity to hear a lot more.”

“Listen to everybody,” he said. “But don’t make a decision yet.”

Senate Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman decided to reconvene the special committee to review the details of the SCE&G and Dominion merger and gather the information necessary should the issue come to a vote.

“We’re going to try to publicize those meetings and so those people who are not on the committee can come and listen and be part of that because I think that’s very important that everybody learn as much about this as possible,” Massey said.

The House plans to reconvene its Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee as well. Speaker Jay Lucas said in a statement Tuesday:

“The House has continued to monitor the recent developments surrounding the VC Summer nuclear fallout since our ratepayer protection package was prepared in December. Comments made today in the Senate illustrate an inability to comprehend that our thoughtful approach remains the top priority of this legislative session. House leadership believes the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee should continue to thoroughly investigate the moving parts of this complex issue to ensure millions of South Carolina ratepayers receive the protections they deserve. As a result, Representatives McCoy and Ott are fully prepared to bring the committee back in short order to address ratepayer concerns.”

Massey wanted everyone to understand the merger will have long-term consequences.

“But there are a lot of unknowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield County said his county is feeling the effects from the pullout of the utilities on the project. The county is losing millions in tax revenues from the abandoned site.

“Fairfield County is suffering,” he said. “We have the highest unemployment rate in the state. While we wait, this abandoment is killing our county’s property tax base.”