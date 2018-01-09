SC House overrides veto on school buses, but Democrats angry on health funding

The South Carolina House has overridden Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes against using surplus lottery money for new school buses.

The voting margins on the three different vetoes Tuesday overwhelmingly favored keeping more than $20 million in surplus revenue and unclaimed prize money intact. McMaster held firm this week, insisting legislators had been reckless in assuming the excess money would exist back when they first crafted the budget.

“There was no telling how much money was going to be in there (in June),” the governor said in a Monday press conference. “They were hoping to spend money that we did not even know was going to be there. I think that’s irresponsible.”

McMaster vetoed the measures in June, but Monday was the first time the House had returned to Columbia since then. The Senate will take up the vetoes on Wednesday.

However, Democrats slammed their Republican counterparts for not also overriding the governor’s veto of $4.9 million towards community health centers, which included AIDS prevention programs. Republicans said the incoming revenue anticipated for the program had fallen short.

“We were just told that they do not have $4.9 million,” State Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill said. “How do we have (money for buses)? It just fell out of the sky?”

But House budget chairman State Rep. Brian White insisted lottery funds were a separate pot of money that could only go towards education. “We have statutes and laws governing what we can spend money on,” he answered King. “Statutorily, we can’t spend lottery funds on a medical clinic.”

Some House Democrats threatened to back the governor’s bus funding vetoes in protest. However, the measure ultimately passed 107-8.

A state Department of Education spokesman said the funding, if also approved by the Senate, could help the agency acquire roughly 250 new buses. South Carolina is the only state in the country which operates and owns a statewide school bus fleet. However, that fleet is showing its age after legislators stopped buying new ones and rotating out older models during the 2008 recession’s aftermath. Several older models are considered fire hazards, with one catching fire in Anderson County just last week.