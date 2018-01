Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The House and Senate are back in session after a seven-month hiatus. Atop the agenda: nuclear project’s failure

— House and Senate move to have committee hearings into SCANA-Dominion Energy merger

— New ranking has South Carolina near the bottom among best states to raise a family

— 22 community health centers across SC are delaying new hires and services amid uncertainty about their future funding