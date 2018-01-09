University of South Carolina researchers use ‘soul food’ in health diet study

The University of South Carolina is doing a new study designed to maintain a healthy weight through a “soul food” diet..

Arnold School of Public Health Professor Brie Turner-McGrievy told South Carolina Radio Network participants will be put into two different groups and fed two diets associated with Southern African-American recipes. While traditionally associated with unhealthy fried foods, there are nutritional options as well

“We’re examining how a plant based soul food diet compared to a low fat more standard soul food diet, but still very healthy, may help improve heart disease risk factors and nutrition in the African American community and also help with weight loss,” she told South Carolina Radio Network.

To be a part of the Nutritious Eating with Soul study, you must be an African American adult between the ages of 18 and 65, have a body mass index between 25 and 49.9, live in the Columbia Midlands area and can participate for the entire two years. Participants will attend nutrition and cooking classes, have access to a nutritionist and group support and receive up to $210 in financial compensation. For more information go to http://newsoul.org.

“The goal is really to improve cardiovascular risk factors,” Turner-McGrievy said.

The two-year study is being done by the university’s Arnold School of Public Health.