Army specialist from Ft. Mill killed in Iraq, Pentagon says

Pentagon officials say an Army specialist from Fort Mill has died while serving in Iraq.

Spc. Javion Sullivan died Monday in Al-Anbar Province from a non-combat related incident, according to a Defense Department release. He was 24 years old. Sullivan was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade out of Fort Hood in Texas. He was a cable systems installer and maintainer, according to the unit.

Sullivan had been deployed to Iraq to help support Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the name given to American efforts against the ISIS organization in the country. His death is under investigation.

The Rock Hill Herald reports Sullivan was a 2011 graduate of Fort Mill High School, where he was on the school’s wrestling team.

He is the first South Carolinian to be killed in Iraq since Pvt. Christopher Castaneda of Fripp Island died in another incident labeled “non-combat” in November 2015.