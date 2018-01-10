Gov. Henry McMaster says he’ll seek waiver against offshore drilling

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will seek a waiver from the federal government against drilling for oil and natural gas off the South Carolina coast.

“I am opposed to offshore drilling off South Carolina’s shore,” he told reporters. “I am opposed to seismic testing off South Carolina’s shore.”

Last week, the Department of the Interior announced a plan to allow exploration for oil and natural gas along the southern Atlantic Ocean’s continental shelf. The proposal includes opening up the South Atlantic for the first time in decades to companies exploring for oil or natural gas between 2019-2024. The agency reversed its decision under the Obama administration to keep the waters off-limits.

“This is a matter of serious importance to South Carolina,” McMaster said. South Carolina politicians are split on their opinions of the proposal.

McMaster’s actions came after the Interior Department on Tuesday granted a waiver to Florida at the request of its governor Rick Scott. McMaster, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, hopes his standing with the president will give his voice credence.

When asked if he would appeal personally to President Trump, McMaster replied, “I will be taking appropriate steps and there will be more news later.” He did not specify a timeline for any additional steps.

The governor said the state’s coastal areas are too valuable to be jeopardized by the potential damage that could be caused by offshore wells.

“Our tourism industry and our glorious natural resources, particularly in the Lowcountry, are beyond compare in the United States,” he said. “They are the source of enormous economic growth and prosperity and we cannot take a chance with those resources, those industries, and that economy.”