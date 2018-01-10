House upholds governor’s veto on birth control coverage for state health plan dependents

The South Carolina House agreed Tuesday to uphold Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto blocking the expansion of birth control coverage for dependents of those on the state health plan.

Currently only those on the plan and their spouses are covered for prescription birth control, except for emergency contraceptives. McMaster had argued the legislature did not include the $8 million it would cost the state to offer the coverage, including the employee’s share through their premiums. In his June veto message, the governor called the potential requirement an “unfunded mandate.”

The 58-54 vote meant a slim majority of legislators supported the program, but not enough to pass the two-thirds threshold needed.

House budget chairman State Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, said he has heard from constituents. “We’ve got people on both sides of the fence,” he said. “Constituents that either want it in the plan or those that don’t want it. I’ve got a lot of them that don’t.”

But State Rep. James Smith argued it would have saved money in the long-term. “The impact is pretty serious,” he said. “And the cost, you can really save by an appropriate investment in access to contraception. It seems quite reasonable that we would do that.”

The plan currently already allows dependents to get birth control for prescribed medical reasons. The Public Employee Benefit Authority reported nearly 7,200 dependents on the state health plan received some coverage for contraceptives in 2016. The agency estimated that would more than double by an additional 8,700 dependents if the plan provided for birth control coverage for non-medical reasons.

McMaster vetoed the budget language in June, but legislators had not returned to the Statehouse until Tuesday.