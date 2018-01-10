Statehouse Roundup: More school buses coming to SC?

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

State senators will now take up 20 budget vetoes from Gov. Henry McMaster, a day after the House overrode him on roughly $20 million in funding for new school buses.

The House overwhelmingly favored keeping the surplus lottery revenue and unclaimed prize money for new buses in the budget. McMaster held firm this week, insisting legislators had been reckless in assuming the excess money would exist back when they first crafted the budget. McMaster vetoed the measures in June, but Monday was the first time the House had returned to Columbia since then.

However, Democrats slammed their Republican counterparts for not also overriding the governor’s veto of $4.9 million towards community health centers, which included AIDS prevention programs. Republicans said the incoming revenue anticipated for the program had fallen short.

— The House also agreed Tuesday to uphold Gov. McMaster’s veto blocking the expansion of birth control coverage for dependents of those on the state health plan. Currently only those on the plan and their spouses are covered for prescription birth control, except for emergency contraceptives. McMaster had argued the legislature did not include the $8 million it would cost the state to offer the coverage, including the employee’s share through their premiums. The 58-54 vote meant a slim majority of legislators supported the program, but not enough to pass the two-thirds threshold needed.

— As state senators gathered for the first day of the legislative session, the major issue discussed was last week’s announcement of the proposed merger between energy holding company SCANA and Virginia-based Dominion Energy. Since SCANA’s utility SCE&G and its state-owned partner Santee Cooper announced in July they would abandon construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear reactors in Fairfield County, a special committee has been working on legislation related to the failure. Senators announced plans to reconvene a committee investigating the project’s failure so it could hold hearings on the proposed merger between SCANA and Dominion.

— Meanwhile, Santee Cooper is asking federal regulators to block SCE&G from withdrawing its license for the ill-fated project. The state-owned utility owns a 45 percent share in the V.C. Summer expansion and hopes the project could eventually restart years down the road. However, SCE&G believes it cannot recover $2 billion in tax write-offs unless it abandons the project completely.

— A judge who is outside the Charleston region will oversee the DUI trial of State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley. South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty reassigned the case from a Charleston County magistrate who was appointed by local legislative delegation to a new Colleton County magistrate well outside his district. Campbell was charged after troopers said he failed a Breathalyzer test after a November crash. in A court date has not been scheduled yet.