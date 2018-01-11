House panel recommends tighter prescription limits and revamped health coverage to fight opioid crisis

A South Carolina House panel is recommending more treatment options, tighter prescription limits and better education for doctors and counselors in their recommendations for dealing with a worsening opioids overdose crisis.

The House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee made its report public this week. Its 39 recommendations ranged from making opioid education mandatory in college for health professionals to encouraging more treatment clinics across the state.

“We sell South Carolina as your workforce-ready state,” Chairman Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, said, adding the severity and prevalence of opioids had begun to impact workforce productivity. “We have got to fix this problem.”

State Department of Health and Environmental Control figures show more than 600 deaths in South Carolina were blamed on opioid-related overdoses in 2016. The majority were due to prescription drugs.

Bedingfield, whose son died from an overdose two years ago, admitted he had not realized how serious an issue it was. “When I looked back at the issues of addiction, smoking and alcohol, I don’t know that I honestly paid attention to how many people we were losing to these things,” he said. “Maybe it’s selfish of me to say, but when you lose one of your own it changes everything.”

The committee’s report pushed in favor of nine House bills which have already been filed in the current session and recommends additional laws. The bills include opioid education in schools and making it easier for health officials to ban certain drugs. They also pushed for addiction counselors to be licensed and for coroners to be able access a registry which shows a deceased patient’s prescription history.

However, not all members are unanimous on the findings. The committee backed an order by Gov. Henry McMaster that required the state Department of Health and Human Services to limit initial opioid prescriptions. Under the rule, Medicaid patients would could only receive up to five days’ worth of prescription drugs for acute or post-surgery pain. Some on the committee felt the requirement too broad.

“You have sickle-cell patients who may undergo gall bladder surgery and may need more opioids than somebody who doesn’t have it,” State Rep. Robert Ridgeway, D-Manning, said. “You have cancer patients who may be undergoing surgery and need a bit more.” Ridgeway is an OB/GYN in his private sector career.

The committee alos recommended creating a state-supported call line for substance abuse and establishing more detoxification programs statewide. Members also urged legislators to expand opioid treatment coverage under Medicaid.

Bedingfield emphasized Thursday that the report is not comprehensive and that the issue will need to be studied further. McMaster has called his own task force to offer other recommendations.