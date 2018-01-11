Statehouse Roundup: Who’s leading the fundraising battle in governor’s race?

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

A top challenger to Gov. Henry McMaster continues to remain close with him in fundraising with only six months remaining before the Republican primary.

Former state environmental and public health chief Catherine Templeton announced $2.3 million in campaign cash on-hand after raising $721,000 in the final quarter of 2017. McMaster reported raising $1 million in the same time period, with $2.6 million in the incumbent’s war chest.

Wednesday was the deadline for campaigns to submit their fundraising totals from October through December 2017.

The other two primary Republican candidates were far behind in their fundraising. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant reported collecting $45,800 ($256,000 in the bank), while former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill only raised $24,000 and had a mere $2,100. A fifth candidate — Greenville businessman John Warren — did not report any contributions beyond a $50,000 personal loan since launching his campaign in December.

Despite the difference in money, however, a Trafalgar Group poll released last week showed Bryant narrowly ahead of Templeton among supporters.

One the Democratic side, State Rep. James Smith reported bringing in $548,000 from October to December ($371,000 cash on hand), while his only opponent Charleston activist Phil Noble raised $101,000 ($63,500 in the bank). This was the first fundraising quarter for both Democratic candidates, who entered the race in October.

— Senators are considering a proposal that would effectively eliminate lethal injection as an execution method, as the state continues to struggle finding drug suppliers. A Senate corrections panel debated a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the lethal injection option for inmates if the key chemical sodium thiopental is not available. However, members of the panel said there are potential legal issues that would need to be answered.

— McMaster said Wednesday he will seek a waiver from the federal government against drilling for oil and natural gas off the South Carolina coast. McMaster’s actions came after the Interior Department on Tuesday granted a waiver to Florida at the request of its governor Rick Scott. Last week, the Department of the Interior announced a plan to allow exploration for oil and natural gas along the southern Atlantic Ocean’s continental shelf.

— McMaster also announced a new opioid public awareness campaign Wednesday, quipping the moniker that painkillers are “Just Plain Killers.” The campaign includes television spots to air statewide and a website that includes information for people who are seeking help for someone who needs it. It will be funded with a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 550 people died in South Carolina from prescription overdoses in 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

— The Senate delayed any votes to override Gov. Henry McMaster’s vetoes, including $20.5 million set aside to pay for 250 school buses with surplus lottery funds. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman said the House’s vetoes upset the budget balance and required the Senate to study the impact more before voting next Tuesday.

— The state Ports Authority is asking the legislature for $5 million towards a proposed new terminal in Jasper County. The Charleston Post & Courier reports Ports CEO Jim Newsome told a House panel the new facility will be needed after Charleston’s port reaches capacity. The money requested would pay for continued permitting and design work. The Jasper Ocean Terminal is a joint project with the Georgia Ports Authority, which will contribute a matching $5 million in 2018-19.