It’s Restaurant Week in South Carolina

If you are planning on going out for a meal this weekend, remember that many establishments will be offering discounts and deals as part of “Restaurant Week” in South Carolina. The event runs for 11 days at participating restaurants statewide.

“This is the time of year that’s typically slower for the industry right after Christmas, so this gives a much-needed boost during this slower time,” SC Restaurant and Lodging Association spokeswoman Katie Montgomery said. “It’ a win for diners because they’re able to go out and enjoy these multi-course meals at great value-added prices.”

Montgomery said the event allows businesses to try new menu items.

“They really get to have fun with their menus,” she said. “Some restaurants actually unveil brand new menu items during this time of year. It gives them an opportunity to try something they’ve maybe been thinking about and see how the public responds.”

For diners, Restaurant Week offers incentives to try new businesses and nicer restaurants normally outside a budget.

“You can go into these restaurants and for one set price you can get depending on what the restaurant’s deal is, up to a three or four-course meal,” Montgomery said.

Click here for a link to participating restaurants. You also can check menus and make reservations at the Restaurant Week website.

Restaurant Week runs through January 21.