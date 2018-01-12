SC truck drivers unite to combat human trafficking

South Carolina’s truckers are joining the fight against human trafficking. A national group called Truckers Against Trafficking rolled its 48-foot tractor-trailer exhibit into Columbia for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Thursday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says truck drivers can help spot victims of human trafficking.

“These men and women who work in this industry are going to be in a position to see human trafficking first and foremost,” Wilson said.

Wilson toured the Truckers Against Trafficking exhibit and announced a training and collaboration event between truck drivers and law enforcement in South Carolina. Truck drivers will be taught what to look for when it comes to human trafficking and how to respond.

“When you look at the interstates around the country, when you look at the trucking plazas, many of the trafficking victims are pimped out at these locations,” Wilson said. “And it is the truckers that are on the front lines that are going to be able to see this.”

There have been cases across the country of truckers who have seen trafficking victims, alerted law enforcement, and broken up trafficking rings.

“The trucking industry, like the law enforcement industry and all of us here today recognizes human trafficking is real and we all have a part to play,” Wilson said.

Truckers Against Trafficking says at any given time, there are more truck drivers on the roads than there are law enforcement officers, so training the truck drivers gives law enforcement officers more eyes and ears on the roads.

The South Carolina Trucking Association announced Thursday it has joined the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. Click here for more about Truckers Against Trafficking.