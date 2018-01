Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— According to numerous reports, SC’s senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke up when President Trump made his “S***hole’ remark

— Fellow U.S. Sen. Tim Scott confirmed Graham told him Trump used the inflammatory word

— State Ports Authority wants $5 million for a new terminal along the Savannah River in Jasper County

— Truckers are joining the fight against human trafficking in SC