SLED investigate shooting of man by Lexington Co. deputy after pursuit

The State Law Enforcement Division said it is investigating after a Lexington County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man following a car chase.

A Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said deputies pursued the man after he fled an attempted traffic stop near Gaston late Thursday.

“Deputies attempted to pull the man over for a traffic violation shortly before 10 p.m. on Shumpert Road,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “The suspect failed to stop and initiated a pursuit that ended on Mimosa Drive when deputies deployed tire deflation devices on the car he was driving.”

Koon said deputies who approached the vehicle saw the man “present” a handgun. That’s when a deputy fired, hitting the driver. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The man’s name has not yet been released by the coroner.

“We never want to be put in a position where we have to take a life and our hearts go out to this man’s family,” Koon said. “Our deputies were able to react quickly and rely on their training when faced with a life-or-death situation. This situation could have turned out very differently and we’re thankful our deputies were not injured.”

The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

SLED said this was the second law enforcement-involved shooting this year.