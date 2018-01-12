SLED investigating shooting of man by Lexington Co. deputy after pursuit

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man deputies were pursuing after an attempted traffic stop late Thursday presented a handgun when they approached his vehicle. That’s when a deputy shot the man. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Deputies attempted to pull the man over for a traffic violation shortly before 10 p.m. on Shumpert Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The suspect failed to stop and initiated a pursuit that ended on Mimosa Drive when deputies deployed tire deflation devices on the car he was driving.”

The man’s name has not yet been released by the coroner.

“We never want to be put in a position where we have to take a life and our hearts go out to this man’s family. Our deputies were able to react quickly and rely on their training when faced with a life-or-death situation,” Koon said. “This situation could have turned out very differently and we’re thankful our deputies were not injured.”

The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.