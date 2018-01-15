Flu cases keeping SC hospitals busy

Flu patients are keeping hospitals busy in South Carolina.

“We are in the midst of a very difficult flu season not just in Spartanburg but really throughout the entire nation,” Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Assistant Chief Medical Officer Chris Lombardozzi said. “There have been a variety of flu surges spreading from California to the East Coast.”

He said health experts are not sure if we’ve reached the peak of flu season yet. “So far it’s been a difficult season and we really don’t know when it’s going to end,” Lomboardozzi said.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 15 deaths from flu complications in the current season, more than double the half-dozen reported at this point the past two years.

Children under 2 years of age and the elderly are most at-risk for the flu, and a trip to the hospital might be necessary for them, as well as pregnant women, residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities or people with multiple chronic conditions such as heart disease or blood disorders.

However, Lombardozzi said the deluge of flu patients visiting emergency rooms who may not actually require ER attention is creating other issues. “Those symptoms are generally well-treated with symptomatic care: ibuprofen or Tylenol, drink lots of fluids and good old grandmother’s medicine with some chicken soup and rest,” he said. “So, for most people, going to the hospital is not going to be terribly helpful.”

“For the most part, we would recommend that if they feel like they can’t take care of their symptoms at home, that they go first to their primary care physician, then secondly to an intermediate care center or urgent care center in their neighborhood,” Lombardozzi said.

Several hospitals, including the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and MUSC recommended voluntary visitor restrictions because of the flu.

Lexington Medical Center reports flu cases have steadily increased throughout the last few weeks and one doctor there said this is the worst flu season he’s seen in several years.

Lombardozzi described flu symptoms as fever, runny nose, sore throat, persistent cough, body aches and general weakness and malaise.

