King Day at the Dome: ‘We’ve come a long way, but the journey is not complete’

Hundreds gathered at the Statehouse in Columbia Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Day with the annual King Day at the Dome.

South Carolina NAACP President Brenda Murphy said King’s work continues to this day. “We have been able to accomplish much. We’ve come a long way, but the journey is not complete.”

First Vice President William Gaither said King’s nonviolence approach still needs to be practiced today. “Throughout his life Dr. King was frequently faced with the very worst that people had to offer each other,” he told those in attendance. “Rather than give in, he responded with the very best that we as people are capable of.”

“We must continue to push forward to ensure that Dr. King’s dream becomes a reality,” said Murphy.

The South Carolina NAACP organized the annual event and held a march down Main Street. The speakers pushed for education equity, a fair criminal justice system, voting rights, affordable housing, fair employment and healthcare for all before the ceremony at the Statehouse.

This year marks the 50th anniversary King’s assassination. The famed civil rights activist and pastor was shot and killed in Memphis, TN on April 4, 1968.