SCDOT identifies employee who died while working snowstorm

South Carolina transportation officials have identified a maintenance employee who died while working during a snowstorm earlier this month.

The Department of Transportation said 65-year-old Clyde McCants died after slipping and falling on ice at the agency’s maintenance facility in Moncks Corner. The Berkely County facility was one of the hardest-hit in South Carolina during the storm, receiving seven inches of snow. The Berkeley County coroner’s office said McCants died from his trauma at the hospital.

“Mr. McCants represented all the unselfish and dedicated SCDOT workers who put the task of keeping our highways clear above all else in the face of treacherous conditions,” agency Secretary Christy Hall said in a statement. “The passing of our SCDOT Team member is a terrible and unexpected loss for his family, co-workers and all SCDOT Team members.”

A DOT spokesman said McCants was part of a team assigned to clear roads in the area. The former mission pastor had been with the agency for 10 years.