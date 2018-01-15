SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC health officials say 15 people have died of the flu so far this season, more than double the number of deaths at this time last year

— Meanwhile, hospitals caution unless you are very young, old or suffer from extreme health conditions, don’t bring flu to emergency room

— Hundreds celebrated Martin Luther King Day at the Statehouse in Columbia

— The National Weather Service says there is a chance for a wintry mix that could include snow overnight Tuesday