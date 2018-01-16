Dominion deal includes SCANA property statewide

If proposed merger closes, Dominion Energy stands to acquire hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of property statewide as part of the Virginia company’s plan to buy SCANA.

According to The State newspaper the real estate issue has not drawn much attention since Dominion announced plans Jan. 3 to buy SCANA.

An estimated 40,000 acres that SCANA owns across South Carolina will be part of the deal that is being considered by state regulators before they approve the proposed Dominion-SCANA deal. The merger would need to be approved by the state Public Service Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.

In Lexington County some are worried that land near SCANA headquarters in Cayce will no longer be developed as SCANA originally proposed when it moved out of Columbia’s downtown onto the sprawling campus.

Some are also concerned that Dominion could sell SCANA’s Cayce corporate campus, an area of anticipated future development. Dominion has committed to keeping administrative staff in Cayce for at least two years, but has not commented on specifics beyond 2020.