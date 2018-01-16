EPA seeks to give polluted Cheraw neighborhood priority status

Environmental Protection Agency officials want to designate a Cheraw neighborhood as a priority “Superfund” site, nearly two years after a soil investigation found unsafe amounts of a man-made chemical linked to cancer.

The agency said last week it is seeking to move the former Burlington Industries site to its National Priorities List. The designation would clear the way for cleanup to receive funding. Congress will need to approve the designation.

“Further assessment needs to be done at the very high cost it would need,” Remedial Project Manager Jeff Crowley said. “We decided to go ahead and go through the process of getting the site listed.”

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) found unsafe levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) contamination at more than three dozen properties in 2016. The agency said its further investigation found the homes had been built near a former sludge drying bed. The Burlington Industrial Fibers plant operated in west Cheraw from the late 1950s until the 1980s. In 1988, the site was purchased by the Japanese auto safety parts company Takata, which then sold off the former disposal site to a developer who created a neighborhood immediately north of the site. The EPA said the Town of Cheraw was not aware of the discharges. Another textiles company Highland Industries now operates part of the former factory.

“(Tuesday’s) action ensures the necessary resources are available for effective and safe revitalization of some of the most contaminated sites across the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Superfund clean-up continues to be a priority at EPA as we work intently to create a safer and healthier environment for all communities affected.”

The EPA removed highly-contaminated surface soils at 14 residential yards in April. Soils which exceed EPA’s cleanup criteria were removed and transported to an approved disposal facility. Residents were then given clean soil and vegetative ground cover was added to prevent erosion. Crews also removed playground equipment at the now-closed Huckleberry Park after more PCBs were found there.

PCB was often used in industrial cooling until it was banned by Congress after 1979 because of its link to cancer. However, there were no laws regarding its disposal during the time Burlington was believed to be using the sludge beds from 1961-1972. The company has since gone bankrupt.

Crowley said PCBs are dangerous with repeated exposure over time. “We’re not trying to say that everybody’s going to get cancer,” he said. “It just means we’re trying to open this door up to we can get different avenues for more money and further investigation so we can comprehensively see what’s going on out here.

He said PCBs have been found in the Great Pee Dee River more than three miles downstream, although more study is needed to determine if it came from the Burlington site.