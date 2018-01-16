Four York County officers shot while searching for domestic violence suspect

York County officials say four officers were shot and injured while responding to a domestic violence incident call early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said the incident began when York County deputies responded to the call at a home roughly five miles northeast of York. By the time officers arrived, the suspect 47-year-old Christian McCall had left the home.

A York Police K-9 unit was called to search for him in the surrounding woods. Faris said, during the search, McCall fired several shots and struck one of the K-9 officers just after 1 a.m. Other agencies began looking for the suspect and a reverse 911 call was sent to the area. While officers were searching the surrounding neighborhood, three more deputies were shot after 3:30 a.m.

Faris said the K9 officer is recovering after surgery. One of the deputies is listed in critical condition.

He said McCall was later caught and arrested. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries.

Rock Hill station WRHI contributed to this report