University of South Carolina condemns racist fliers found near African-American studies offices

The University of South Carolina is condemning racist fliers it said were posted outside the African-American Studies Offices at its Columbia campus Tuesday.

According to The State newspaper, the fliers said it was African-Americans’ fault for the election of President Donald Trump using racially-charged language, including the word “monkeys.”

The fliers were taped to a display case outside of an office in Gambrell Hall, which contains social studies classroom and offices. University officials are investigating the matter

University spokesman Jeff Stensland called the fliers “unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values. “At U of SC, we strive to create a campus built on the tenets of the Carolinian Creed, inclusivity and respect for all,” Stensland said in a statement. “These racist messages run contrary to who we are as Gamecocks and have no place at Carolina. University officials are continuing to investigate the matter.”

The school said it is investigating a man seen near the display case earlier Tuesday.