Senate expected to vote on Governor’s veto of school bus funding Tuesday

The South Carolina Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on Governor Henry McMaster’s vetoes, one of them being funding to replace aging school buses.

Last week the House voted to override McMaster’s veto 107-8.

“That’s the way the legislative process works,” McMaster said after the vote. “However, the vote to spend that money, to take that money — $22 million from scholarship money, I think was inappropriate. That’s why I vetoed it.”

McMaster is firm that the lottery scholarship money shouldn’t be used for any other than its intended purpose.

“When the lottery was passed as a constitutional amendment, a promise was made to the people of South Carolina that money would be used for college scholarships and scholarships only,” he said. “There was never a word about it being diverted at any time to anything else.”

McMaster said tapping into that money for other than its intended purpose could be a slippery slope.

“You might ask yourself, ‘so what might come next?’ School buses now. It might be some other very deserving program next. We must always keep our word with the people of South Carolina and in that instance, the General Assembly had broken their word.”

“That money that was taken from the scholarship fund wasn’t even in the scholarship fund when it was voted that it be taken out of it if it ever arrives,” he said. “That is not the right way to run a government. First you don’t break your word and then you don’t put money on a temporary track.”

“My recommendation is, a better way to do it is, put it in the budget, which is something that I proposed in my executive budget,” he said. McMaster said he’s included $5 million a year to replace the oldest and most dangerous buses in his 2018 budget.

“This isn’t the first time that this issue has been faced by the people of South Carolina and by this legislature,” he said. “This is not a surprise. This is something that we’ve known about for many years…why, all of a sudden, to take the money out of the scholarship, to take scholarship money to use for school buses? It’s a bad precedent.”

The Senate is scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated if the vote is done.