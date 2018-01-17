Higher-than-expected snowfall reported in Upstate

Several inches of snow has fallen across much of the Upstate on Wednesday, with a high of four inches reported in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

The Highway Patrol is warning drivers that conditions remain rough on back roads across much of the region and into the Piedmont. However, South Carolina Department of Transportation crews say they have been working interstates and primary routes.

“The snow has actually stopped falling, but unfortunately the temperatures have not,” Trooper Joe Hovis said. “The road conditions on the secondary roads are pretty dicey. Some of the major roads that SCDOT was able to salt and brine, the actually did a pretty good job.”

However, Hovis warns that same mixture which cleared roadways in the morning will likely work against drivers Wednesday night.

“The snow’s going to melt because of the salt brine and it’s going to turn to water,” he said. “Our low tonight is supposed to be somewhere in the teens. So those can make for a deadly combination if you’re not real, real careful. Because, now you’re talking about black ice.”

The snow came down much harder and further west than forecasters initially predicted. National Weather Service projections a day earlier expected roughly an inch for the Upstate and the highest totals to be in areas south of Charlotte.

Troopers are warning drivers to stay off the roads in the impacted Upstate or Midlands counties unless absolutely necessary. If you are out, remember to drive at a slower pace and keep your distance from other cars.

Nearly all schools in the affected areas were closed Wednesday, as education leaders wanted to ensure fewer drivers were out in the icy conditions. The situation also led the legislature to adjourn for the rest of the week, postponing Gov. Henry McMaster’s scheduled “State of the State” address until next week.