House committee questions Dominion CEO on proposed merger with SCE&G

A special House committee formed to develop legislation that would protect utility ratepayers asked questions of the President and CEO of a Virginia utility which has offered to merge with SCANA.

SCANA’s power utility South Carolina Electric & Gas and its minority partner Santee Cooper announced last year they would abandon construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear reactors, a project for which SCANA customers had paid $1.7 billion towards by raised rates the past ten years.

Dominion Energy President and CEO Tom Farrell gave a presentation to the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee Wednesday, one day after he addressed its Senate counterpart.

House members expressed concerns about the merger, particularly on the future of 5,400 SCANA employees and loss of a community presence for the marge corporation in South Carolina.

“Don’t you think this is a paltry deal?” State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, asked. “You all are generating the human resources money, the legal money, all of this up in Virginia and you’re simply taking everything from us, let’s say seven years from now, sending it up to Virginia and what we get are linemen. We get a lobbyist and a building.”

Farrell said the current merger agreement includes provisions to pay employees through the end of 2019. Some employees, such as linemen or field workers, may be retained, but some jobs would be lost in other departments.

“SCANA maintained some of the highest rates in the southeast, which we all tolerated because SCANA was right around the corner,” Rutherford said. “They employed five to six lobbyists up here. They gave to this, they gave to that. It wasn’t just over a five-year period. It was over their lifetime. Until things went wrong.”

“It won’t look anything like you just described,” Farrell responded.

“Right, but in every other state, we know that because we make you put pen to paper. We don’t take your word for it because one of the problems we’ve had with Base Load Review [Act] is we took SCANA’s word for it and that’s what we did. They told us this would be good and we believed it,” Rutherford said.

“We’re not interested in the wholesale firings of people,” Farrell said. “We don’t have that kind of culture. That is not what this is built on. There will be some redundancies. I have to be truthful, obviously, about that…but it’s not going to be huge numbers.”

“It is our commitment to keep SCE&G in Cayce,” he said.

“How do we know you mean what you say?” Rutherford asked.

The proposed merger includes a rebate to customers that, to the average residential ratepayer, equals about $1,000. Business and industrial customers would get more. However, customers will continue to pay for debt on the defunct nuclear reactors in Fairfield County through their rates over the next 20 years.

Dominion officials have already said the proposed deal will not go through if the legislature repeals the entire Base Load Review Act, which allowed SCE&G and Santee Cooper to raise rates to pay for the nuclear reactors and lets them continue collecting for debt payments on that plant. Farrell said any retroactive rollback of rates makes the deal impossible.

“I don’t think there’s a way to fix this mess and make everybody happy,” Committee Chair Peter McCoy. R-Charleston, said.

Several legislators asked Farrell if this was the best deal Dominion could offer.

“There is no perfect solution,” he said. “South Carolina is a very good place to business. It offers good growth for a utility. We want to expand here… SCANA is a good operator and has a good safety rating.”

But many appeared unconvinced. “Our ratepayers cannot be held hostage while you appease your shareholders,” State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, said.

Two-thirds of SCANA shareholders must approve the agreement, which also requires approval from the state Public Service Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.