Senators wary of Dominion’s deal to buy SCANA

Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell faced a hostile reception as he went before a South Carolina Senate panel Tuesday, explaining that his Virginiia-based utility is the best hope to take over SCANA in the wake of a failed nuclear expansion project.

Co-chair of the panel State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said he believes there are more options than just the Dominion offer. “I just don’t think those are all the alternatives.”

State Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Fairfield, said that Dominion’s plan is to continue to charge customers for the abandoned project. “From a $9.5 billion investment without even mothballing it, without even preserving the chance, please help me figure out how to share that with my constituents.” The plant is in Fanning’s Senate district.

Farrell said that bankruptcy is a real possibility for SCANA without help from another large company. “In bankruptcy, everyone loses except for lawyers,” Farrell told senators.

But Massey called talk of a possible bankruptcy deceptive. “I mean, the cries of bankruptcy have to be looked at. I think it’s a bluff,” Massey told Farrell.

Dominion has said it would offer a $7-per-month rate cut to customers of SCANA’s electricity subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas. The company also pledged a one-time rebate averaging $1,000 for residential customers. The rebate would allow ratepayers to recoup roughly $1.3 billion out of the $1.7 billion used from bills to pay for construction of the ill-fated reactors.

Fanning called the rebate a sham. “So that we can then take from them $4,000 over the next twenty years is in their best interests.”