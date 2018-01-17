Three South Carolina cities on list of ‘most surprising to visit’ in the US

Three South Carolina cities have made the list of the most surprising cities to visit in the US.

According to National Geographic Travel, three of the “Most Surprising Cities to Visit in the United States include Greenville at #3, Charleston at #11 and Columbia at #29.

For the article, National Geographic partnered with destination branding advisor Resonance Consultancy to identify the top U.S. small cities based on unconventional metrics that they felt lead to happiness. Those metrics include green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues, “Instagrammable moments,” and more.

Resonance combined core statistics with social media data (from Yelp, Instagram, and other sources) on nightlife, culture, restaurants, and the like to determine the city leaders for each population group in categories from meatiest (lots of steakhouses and delis) to greenest (most parkland), based on per capita results.

According to the article the most surprising city in the country to visit is Pittsburgh.