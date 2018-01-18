Gov. McMaster sends letter to U.S. Interior Secretary requesting offshore drilling waiver

Governor Henry McMaster has sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior regarding proposals to eventually open up tracts off the South Carolina coast to oil or natural gas exploration.

McMaster’s office said he sent the letter to Ryan Zinke to follow up on a phone conversation they had last week.

“On behalf of the State of South Carolina, I am requesting an exclusion from the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program,” the letter states.

McMaster has said he opposes opening the South Carolina coast, believing the risk of an accident or environmental damage outweighed any potential economic benefit. The Governor’s Office sent the letter a week after the Interior Department approved a similar waiver for Florida.

“Arguments that offshore drilling for oil and gas is needed to meet this increase in demand are salient—but I am certain that this is not in South Carolina’s best interest. Simply put: our coastline is not an industrial working coastline as in some other states. It is just the opposite.

“Our beaches, sea islands, and marshes are among the most beautiful in the nation. Many are uninhabited and off-limits for development. This unspoiled beauty draws 28.5 million people to South Carolina each year. Our 187-mile coastline and 2,876 miles of coastal shoreline drive a $20 billion tourism industry—one of our largest industries. Our seaside communities like Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head, and Beaufort depend on a pristine coastline that brings visitors here from all over the globe. Such reliance means that we cannot afford to accept the risk of adverse environmental impacts attendant to offshore drilling.”

The governor concluded by noting that nearly every city and town council along the state’s coastline has approved resolutions against seismic testing and drilling, and that he agreed with them.

McMaster mentioned the state is under a regular annual threat of hurricanes.

“I ask that you—along with my good friend President Donald J. Trump—take these considerations into account as you implement future offshore drilling plans,” he concluded.