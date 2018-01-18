SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The body of a York County deputy has been returned home one day after he died from gunshot wounds

— Gov. Henry McMaster has sent a letter to the Dept. of the Interior seeking an exemption from oil and natural gas exploration off the SC coast

— Drivers who cross the Lake Hartwell bridge on I-85 should expect delays while crews repair a failed section of a deck

— Much of the snow has melted, but highway officials say remaining water will likely refreeze again Thursday night