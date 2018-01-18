York County deputy dies from injuries a day after shooting

A York County deputy in critical condition after he was shot by a domestic violence suspect early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries, according to the county sheriff’s office.

37-year-old Detective Mike Doty was among the four officers ambushed in a neighborhood northeast of York in the early morning hours. Doty was on a SWAT team searching for the suspect Christian McCall when the group was ambushed by McCall, Sheriff Kevin Tolson told reporters on Tuesday.

The other three officers are expected to survive their injuries. McCall was also taken to the hospital after he was shot by return fire.

Doty is the first law enforcement officer to die from a shooting in South Carolina since Greenville officer Allen Jacobs was killed by a suspect he was chasing in March 2016.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said the incident began when deputies responded to the call at a home just before midnight Monday. By the time officers arrived, McCall had left the home. During an ensuing search, McCall fired several shots and struck a K-9 officer Randy Clinton just after 1 a.m. Two hours later, shots were fired a second time. Investigators said Doty, Officer Buddy Brown and York city police officer Kyle Cummings were shot in the incident. Tolson called the shooting an “ambush.”

Detective Doty began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office in 2006, where he was an investigator with countyl Drug Enforcement Unit. He was also the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office in addition to his duties on the SWAT Entry Team.

“Funeral Arrangement for Detective Doty will be made in the coming days,” the sheriff’s office said in a brief statement. “Sheriff Tolson asks citizens to keep the Doty family and the York County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett has said his office will file three attempted murder charges against McCall, but held off on charges for Doty’s shooting until his condition changed. Now, it appears all but certain McCall will face murder charges and a potential death penalty, if prosecutors pursue that option.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to seek donations for Brown’s, Clinton’s and Cummings’ medical bills.