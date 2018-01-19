Audit guesses SCE&G would not go bankrupt if state blocks higher rates, but says it’s still possible

A new state audit predicts South Carolina Electric & Gas would not likely be forced into bankruptcy if legislators block it from charging customers to pay off debt on a failed nuclear project.

The Office of Regulatory Staff released its findings Friday, saying its analysis found the company could cover its $37 million in monthly losses by shutting off dividend payments to investors. “A suspension of the revised rates… is unlikely to force bankruptcy,” the report said.

However, the agency admitted it had only a week to go through more than 750 documents and that investigators would need 90 days to do a full audit. The audit pegged the possibility of bankruptcy for SCE&G around 35 percent.

SCE&G’s parent company SCANA disagreed with the findings. “Even if the conclusions are accurate, a 35 percent chance of bankruptcy is too much of a risk to take,” spokesman Eric Boomhower told The State newspaper.

At issue is the 2007 Base Load Review Act, which tried to encourage nuclear investment by allowing utilities to take the unusual step of having customers pay in advance for construction of two new nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station. The law also permits SCE&G to continue charging $27 more per month to pay off the ill-fated project’s debt. Legislators are considering repealing the law, including that section, after the state Attorney General’s Office released an opinion speculating it could violate South Carolina’s constitution.

However, SCE&G and its potential buyer Dominion Energy have said investors were promised a guaranteed return if the project failed. They have threatened legal action if legislators change the law retroactively. Dominion’s CEO Tom Farrell has repeatedly said losing the provision would scuttle the proposed merger.

The ORS report said SCE&G collected nearly $434 million in nuclear-related rates from October 2016 to September 2017. It also noted SCE&G will pay a $460 million dividend to its investors ($350 million, after taxes) and recommended suspending that dividend.

“A suspension or reduction of dividends could cause negative results,” the report said. “However, it is expected that any negative effect would only be temporary, as ultimately long-term debt would become the major source of new funding and there likely would be increased pressure from financing sources to SCANA to issue shares or restore dividends as proof of the company’s value.”

However, it also warned there are scenarios where failing to pay the debt could lead to SCANA’s bankruptcy. If bond holders invoke their covenant as a result of shareholder lawsuits, it would limit the company’s ability to borrow in the short-term to pay for its daily expenses. The resulting cash-flow restriction could leave SCE&G and/or SCANA unable to pay its obligations. Boomhower noted the loss of higher bills from ratepayers would make borrowing more necessary.

Some legislators said the audit vindicates their belief that SCE&G could still survive even if it lost the ability to repay its debt through customer bills. “News of SCANA’s unlikely bankruptcy is not shocking,” tweeted State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, who co-chaired a House committee which investigated the project. “They’ve attempted to intimidate & scare legislators into protecting their shareholders & not the ratepayer. We will not fold & will continue to put the ratepayer first despite deceitful lobbying efforts to the contrary.”