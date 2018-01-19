Greenville County road death blamed on icy conditions

South Carolina troopers confirm at least one death this week was due to snowy conditions on Upstate roads.

Trooper Joe Hovis said Thursday that Highway Patrol investigators concluded a fatal crash between a car and an 18-wheel truck south of Greenville was due on icy conditions at the time. The Wednesday morning crash occurred as snow was falling in the region.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Thomas Caudle of Donalds. The coroner said Caudle died of blunt force trauma caused by the collision.

Troopers said Caudle’s vehicle was driving north on Augusta Highway when he lost control and slid across the center line, striking the truck’s side.